Raine Outline Plans for Chelsea Takeover After March 18 Deadline Passes

Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale of Chelsea, are set to communicate their first decisions regarding the outcome of bids next week, according to reports.

No further bids can be submitted for the club after Raine set a 9pm deadline on Friday night for offers to be lodged and received.

It has been claimed they have received at least 30 offers. They include from Todd Boehly's consortium who improved their bid on Friday, the Saudi Media Group, Nick Candy's consortium, as well as many others who have gone public. But many bids remain unaccounted for which could see an unnamed bidder win the takeover race.

imago1010656816h

So what are the next steps?

Goal have outlined the process which will now be followed. 

Raine aim to whittle down the field of candidates to three of four parties, and hope to have 'rejections and approvals ready for Monday morning'. This will allow those parties to proceed to the next stage.

Then, the remaining bidders will see their plans presented to the Premier League and assessed by the latter's legal team. 

imago1010567957h

What has Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said on the takeover?

Thomas Tuchel is hoping a takeover can be finalised and completed as soon as possible

He said after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup"I hope that the process will go through as soon as possible to clear the situation, to calm the situation and give everybody an outlook to the nearer future. This is what we are hoping for.

"We have the right that things will be pushed as fast as possible. This is what we are hoping for."

Chelsea's next game is against Brentford at the start of April, the first game back after the international break.

imago1010592639h
