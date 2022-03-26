Skip to main content
Raine Release Statement Following Shortlist of Preferred Chelsea Bidders & Reveal Details of £30M Commission

Raine Group have released a statement admitting the process is going according to plan as well as explaining how their commission is calculated.

This comes after it was revealed that Raine would earn £30 million from the sale of Chelsea.

As per Tele Football, Raine Group have now released an update to fans and those interested, speaking publicly for the first time since Friday's deadline for bids to come in.

imago1010567957h

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all made the shortlist and are in the next phase to buy the Club and will now go into the next stage.

Speaking for the first time since the shortlist was announced, Raine Group have released their statement through a spokesperson.

Discussing the reported £30 million commission fee they will receive for the handling of the sale, it states: “Our commission is tied to both proceeds and the capital contributed to build and run the club for its future success."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010479508h (3)

The spokesperson continued to state that the process is 'moving along as anticipated'.

"The process is moving along as we anticipated and will accelerate from here, with robust bidding as we seek an optimal outcome for the club and the fans," the statement concludes.

The four shortlisted bidders have been told that they must commit at least £1 billion in future investment of the club as part of binding offers.

The bids will now be looked at in greater detail, with the club keen on a swift sale as the next deadline for the successful parties is said to be days before their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover of Chelsea Football Club here.

