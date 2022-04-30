Raine Unaware of Ratcliffe's Chelsea Bid After Naming Boehly as Preferred Bidder With Offer Sent Direct to Chelsea

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sent his Chelsea bid direct to the club, meaning that Raine Group were unaware of his details of the bid just hours after announcing Todd Boehly's consortium as their preferred bidder, according to reports.

This comes after Boehly's group were named as the final choice by Raine Group as their preferred option to succeed Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

They have been given several days, as reported by Sky, to enter an exclusivity period which will give them the chance to make further strides to completing their bid to take the keys at Stamford Bridge.

However, things became complicated as Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitted an 11th-hour bid to buy the club.

But, as per the Athletic, his bid went direct to Chelsea, not Raine as they were unaware of details of his bid.

This led to the merchant bank naming Boehly's party as the preferred bidder for Chelsea as they did not know the details of Monaco-based Ratcliffe's proposal.

The report continues to reveal that Ratcliffe only decided to enter the fray this week but has moved quickly to get himself in a position to make what he believes is the most compelling offer. The billionaire has spoken to the British government, which has a veto over the sale of Chelsea.

Ratcliffe has been in London this week to discuss details with his bankers but has not been able to meet with fan groups, as Boehly's team have done with months to prepare for the purchase.

