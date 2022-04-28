Ralf Rangnick Lauds Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel as 'One of the Best Coaches'

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has lauded Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and described him as 'one of the best coaches' in world football.

The Germans have a strong relationship as Rangnick gave Tuchel his chance in football management after coaching him as a player.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Rangnick has heaped praise on his opposing manager.

When asked about their relationship, Rangnick revealed: "He was one of my players at Ulm, unfortunately only for six months as he had serious problems with his knee that forced him to terminate and finish his career at a very, very early stage. But even in those six months, you could see he always asked questions: Why are we doing this or doing that?

"We played with a back four, zone marking, ball-oriented zone marking, which at the time, back in 1997, was pretty unusual in Germany and, when you are managing players for a couple of weeks or months, you can tell if this person wants to become a manager, head coach or sporting director. In most cases, after a couple of weeks, you can tell who could become a manager."

He then continued to admit he was not surprised by Tuchel's decision to go into management, before calling him one of the best German coaches ever produced.

"With Thomas, I was not very surprised that he took that pathway, three or four years later, I was head coach at Stuttgart and he became our Under-15s coach, I convinced him to become our Under-15s coach in Stuttgart, but he later moved on to Mainz as Under-23s coach, before that the Under-19s coach.

"I was at Hoffenheim at that time, I was trying to convince him to become our Under-23s coach but the sporting director at Mainz, Christian Heidel, had already realised what a next top talented coach he had in his own ranks after Jurgen Klopp and didn’t let him go. A couple of months later, he was Mainz head coach and started a fantastic career, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and now Chelsea. He is one of the best coaches we ever had in Germany.”

