Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ralf Rangnick Makes Surprising Man Utd Revelation as He Praises Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Manchester United's new manager Ralf Rangnick has praised Thomas Tuchel for the impact he has had since joining in January. 

The Blues boss led his side to their second ever Champions League title within four months of joining, as well as winning the Super Cup in August at the start of the current campaign. 

Rangnick has been appointed on an interim basis at the Red Devils following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

imago1008236276h

In an interview via The Metro, the German praised his fellow countryman for the job he has done at Chelsea so far.

"To do what Thomas (Tuchel) did in four months at Chelsea was incredible.

"If anyone had told Marina (Granovskaia) or Roman (Abramovich) what would happen or they had looked into a crystal ball to see what would happen in the next four months…incredible.

Read More

"To win the Champions League, finish fourth in the league, and now be towards the top of the league with almost the same players, is a big achievement. I am not sure I can say that things will develop in the same way for me at Manchester United."

imago0009610458h

Chelsea recently drew 1-1 against Manchester United under the management of Michael Carrick, with Rangnick having to wait on a work permit to join.

They are third in the Premier League table after 15 games, with their 3-2 defeat against West Ham now seeing them sit below title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

It was their second game of nine in a busy December schedule.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008387295h
News

'A Big Achievement' - Ralf Rangnick Praises Thomas Tuchel's Impact at Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago1007585130h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Identify Chelsea's Malang Sarr as Potential Transfer Target

31 minutes ago
imago1008392607h
News

Ross Barkley Admits He Grew Up Watching Chelsea & Names Childhood Idols

1 hour ago
imago1007861480h
Transfer News

Report: Leeds Assess Ross Barkley Loan Signing From Chelsea Ahead of January Move

1 hour ago
imago1008428919h
News

'It’s Mentally Difficult' - Thiago Silva Comments on Chelsea's Tough Fixture Schedule

2 hours ago
imago1007759001h
News

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Admits He Would 'Love' to Return to Ajax

2 hours ago
imago1007849186h (2)
News

'There’s no Better Feeling in Football' - Ross Barkley Hints at Chelsea Stay

3 hours ago
imago1008428878h
News

'It’s Difficult to Take' - Thiago Silva Comments on Chelsea's Performance in West Ham Defeat

3 hours ago