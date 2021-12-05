'A Big Achievement' - Ralf Rangnick Praises Thomas Tuchel's Impact at Chelsea

Manchester United's new manager Ralf Rangnick has praised Thomas Tuchel for the impact he has had since joining in January.

The Blues boss led his side to their second ever Champions League title within four months of joining, as well as winning the Super Cup in August at the start of the current campaign.

Rangnick has been appointed on an interim basis at the Red Devils following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In an interview via The Metro, the German praised his fellow countryman for the job he has done at Chelsea so far.

"To do what Thomas (Tuchel) did in four months at Chelsea was incredible.

"If anyone had told Marina (Granovskaia) or Roman (Abramovich) what would happen or they had looked into a crystal ball to see what would happen in the next four months…incredible.

"To win the Champions League, finish fourth in the league, and now be towards the top of the league with almost the same players, is a big achievement. I am not sure I can say that things will develop in the same way for me at Manchester United."

Chelsea recently drew 1-1 against Manchester United under the management of Michael Carrick, with Rangnick having to wait on a work permit to join.

They are third in the Premier League table after 15 games, with their 3-2 defeat against West Ham now seeing them sit below title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

It was their second game of nine in a busy December schedule.

