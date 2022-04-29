Skip to main content

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the match, via Nizaar Kinsella, Rangnick admitted that his side were 'fortunate' to get a point.

He said: “We have to admit we were fortunate to get the point. The reaction in the second half was good, you can't blame the attitude but when Chelsea is in control of the ball, we are far away from being able to control the game.”

This comes after Thomas Tuchel admitted he was happy with his side's performance despite dropping two points after dominating the match.

"We played with a lot of quality but unfortunately we don't have what we deserve and we have to live with it," he said.

"We were very dominant and found the spaces. I found us very dominant and I was happy with how we played and had moments of acceleration. It felt like a little bit was missing in the last 16 yards of the field to finish off earlier and be more decisive earlier. We found the spaces frequently."

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Merseyside when they face Everton and Frank Lampard on Sunday, looking to bounce back from the disappointing result despite an impressive performance at Old Trafford.

