Ralf Rangnick reveals approach from Chelsea prior to Thomas Tuchel appointment

Former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Chelsea offered him the chance to step in as caretaker manager following Frank Lampard's sacking last month.

The 62-year-old was identified as one of the leading contenders to take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the weeks leading to Lampard's departure, which was confirmed by the club on January 25.

"I said I would like to come and work with you [the board], but I can't do it for four months. I'm not an interim coach," said the German manager, in an interview with The Times.

Asked if he would like to manage in the Premier League in the future, Rangnick said: "It [the opportunity] would have to be something special. It depends on the club and whether they want to work with a German coach."

Rangnick has managed over ten different clubs over the course of his managerial career - all of which are based in Germany, such as Stuttgart, Schalke and Hannover.

Since the turn of the year, there were multiple reports suggesting that the Chelsea board wanted to replace Lampard with a candidate whose building grounds were laid in the Bundesliga to get the best out of misfiring duo, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

It then emerged that Rangnick were a mere back-up option for the hierarchy with the board keen on bringing Tuchel as fast as possible with results deteriorating under Lampard.

