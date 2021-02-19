Ralph Hasenhüttl tags Chelsea squad as 'one of the best' in the Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has paid tribute to Chelsea's star-studded squad ahead of his side's clash with the west Londoners at the weekend.

The Austrian is set to welcome the Blues to St. Mary's in a bid to overturn his team's miserable run of form, with the Saints having lost each of their previous five league games.

"They [Chelsea] are very different, with very obvious changes, especially with the ball. They are quicker, passing better, using the spaces between the lines, better counter-pressing when they lose the ball," said Hasenhüttl, ahead of the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday, as quoted by Southampton.

"It's not so high-scoring domination if you want, but it's a controlled game all the time with a lot of possession and a lot of ball wins also in the opposition half and that shows how high they [Chelsea] want to press now, how early they want to press, but also how strong they are with the ball.

"This [Chelsea] is, for me, one of the best squads in terms of individual quality in the league, and now they are becoming more and more a team that is playing in a good shape and playing good football.

"You cannot allow them [Chelsea] to have too much possession, you cannot allow them to have too many ball wins against the ball.

"You don't have a lot of time when you win it and want to create a chance, because they [Chelsea] have very good counter-pressing and closing. It's a good team, a very strong side, this is how it looks when a good manager gets a good team."

Chelsea have made a blistering start under Thomas Tuchel, with four league out of five helping them break into the top-four for the first time in three months.

A victory in Hampshire would take the Blues to just one point off Leicester, who face a tricky test against Aston Villa on Sunday.

