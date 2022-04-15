Skip to main content
Ralph Hasenhuttl Admits Southampton Aren't Discussing Armando Broja Future With Chelsea During Takeover Talks

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that his side are not in talks with Chelsea over Armando Broja's future during the sale of the club.

The deadline for final bids to be submitted for Chelsea was on April 14, with four shortlisted bidders now set to find out their fate.

Speaking to the press, via Hampshire Live, Hasenhuttl has discussed the future of loanee Broja during the Chelsea sale process.

Chelsea are currently operating under restrictions following the sanctioning of current owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues are unable to enter transfer negotiations and therefore cannot buy or sell players, with Southampton previously looking to extend Broja's deal on either a permanent transfer or another loan.

When asked if there has been any progress regarding the Albanian international's future, Hasenhuttl admitted: "We are not discussing this at the moment.

"We all know the situation at Chelsea, there are a lot of changes there and it is not so easy to find the right person to talk to about futures of players. It is easier to concentrate on your job and what we can do between now and the end of the season. The higher up the table we finish, the more attractive we are for players and this is the goal for the last seven games."

Thomas Tuchel has previously been asked about the future of the striker as he challenged him to keep improving during his loan spell.

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but as of now Chelsea are concentrating on ensuring a swift sale process.

