    • October 25, 2021
    Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Southampton Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed the latest team news ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

    It has already been reported that the Saints will be without Armando Broja, who is on loan from the Blues.

    And now Hasenhuttl has provided more updates, speaking to the official Southampton club website.

    He confimed the absence of Moi Elyounoussi, who has been impressive in the early stages of the season for the Saints.

    He said: “He will have his operation on MondayHe needs to have it (to recover). He will miss the Chelsea game, but this is normal. He needs to have two or three days’ rest before he can train again.”

    The German manager continued to confirm Broja's absence as he said: "He is not allowed to play (against parent side Chelsea) on Tuesday anyway, so we're okay."

    The Blues will have N'Golo Kante available whilst Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined. 

    Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

    Chelsea will be looking to get the win to progress into the next round as Thomas Tuchel seeks his first domestic trophy with the club.

