Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has congratulated a 'very hot Chelsea' after his side were on the receiving end of a thrashing on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled down to Saint Mary's and beat their hosts 6-0 in the Premier League, with four of the goals coming before halftime.

Such a result means Thomas Tuchel's side have ended their recent poor run of consecutive losses after their defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, via BBC Sport, Hasenhuttl congratulated his opponents after their poor result at home on the south coast.

"Congratulations to a very hot Chelsea team today. It was not the best moment to get them. They were super aggressive. We had a lack of everything. Such a team shows you your limits, especially when they are that aggressive.

"You always play as good as the opponent lets you play and they were very good counter-pressing and the quality with the speed. We could not close quick enough and were far away from competitive today. With the chances they had it could have been higher.

"We need to find a better way of defending in the next games. After this game the reaction is definitely that we have to turn up."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea's first of the day early in the first half, before Mason Mount added a second eight minutes later.

Timo Werner netted the third and Kai Havertz the fourth, with the former making it 5-0 after the break and Mount sealing the deal in the 54th minute.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube