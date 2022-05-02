Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has criticised Chelsea loanee Armando Broja after their late home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles beat the Saints away from home thanks to Wilfried Zaha's 92nd minute winner on the south coast, with Broja making his 36th appearance in all competitions for the season.

He joined Southampton in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, but has been unable to replicate the form he showed earlier in the campaign.

Hasenhuttl spoke to the media after his side's defeat, via The Mirror, and criticised the striker as he failed to make an impact in front of goal against Palace.

"Maybe we are not good enough. Certainly our opponent wasn’t that good.

"I expected more from my guys – Broja’s not what he was – and we lacked quality. Everything has to change.”

Broja has scored nine goals throughout his loan spell so far in the current campaign, but has been unable to find the back of the net in his last 12 games for the Saints.

Reports back in January suggested that the Premier League outfit would be looking to make a transfer offer for the 20-year-old in order to keep him at the club beyond the season.

However nothing has happened since then and due to Chelsea's current situation regarding the buying and selling of players, Hasenhuttl revealed that his side are not discussing Broja's future.

He said: "We are not discussing this at the moment. We all know the situation at Chelsea, there are a lot of changes there and it is not so easy to find the right person to talk to about futures of players.

"It is easier to concentrate on your job and what we can do between now and the end of the season. The higher up the table we finish, the more attractive we are for players and this is the goal for the last seven games."

