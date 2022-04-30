Ralph Hasenhuttl Lauds Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja for Impact at Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl sung striker Armando Broja's praises this week for the impact he has had at Saints since joining on loan in the summer.

The 20-year-old Albania international has racked up nine goals in a total of 35 appearances for the Saints so far this season, playing a crucial role in their season.

When his loan spell comes to an end in June, Broja is expected to return to Chelsea, but he has attracted plenty of interest from across Europe throughout the season.Speak

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking earlier this week, Hasenhuttl lauded the young striker for how much he has improved throughout his breakout season in the Premier League.

“It has been a very important first season for him," he said, as quoted by football.london. “At this moment it is not easy to negotiate with Chelsea.

"There is no question, and it is not surprising that I want him to stay here another year. I know this would be good for him.”

“The interesting thing is that young players are not allowed to have, two three, or four bad games because it is not understandable. But it is understandable.

"After the first big impact he made in the league everybody knows him now and everybody is taking care of him."

“It is much harder. I know this as a striker. If nobody knows you and does not know your strengths, then it is easier to compete. It is completely normal that there comes a moment when you have a little bit of a setback. The important thing is that he starts working hard again and fighting to be dangerous up front.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The more you do for the team, the more you invest, the earlier you get back to the situation where you get chances. At the moment when he plays, the number of chances is going down.

"He needs to invest a little bit more in some moments. Sometimes he must learn how to set his body. We have good examples of this in the team at the moment and they show this in an impressive way.

“It is good for young players to have situations like this, to go through it. This was the reason he came to us, to learn and to get better."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube