Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has shared his views on Chelsea's pending takeover ahead of their upcoming match on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will travel to the Saints this weekend for their next Premier League game, having beaten them 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with a takeover expected to take place come the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of their fixture against Chelsea, via the Daily Echo, Hasenhuttl shared his thoughts on the ongoing takeover process and how it may have affected the players.

"You cannot give a general answer for this, some are maybe affected a little bit more, others not really. The most important thing is always how you react as a manager and how you are able to lean the focus in the right direction.

"It is up to you to find the right words and I am sure Thomas does this in a fantastic way, because he has these qualities. This is the most important thing, because in the end, I don't think it changes a lot – they go in the morning to the (training sessions), they do their job on the pitch, they want to win games and if it is possible every game.

"They are part of the Champions League still, they are part of the FA Cup, and in a top position in the Premier League, so I have heard of more difficult situations to be honest, that is the reason why I think it doesn't affect them massively.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell secured victory over the Saints back in October.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back with a win on Saturday after recent consecutive defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

