Ramires: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was destined to head into management

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires believes Frank Lampard was always destined to head into management when his playing days were over.

The Brazilian played with Lampard at Chelsea for four seasons between 2010 and 2014, celebrating the Champions League triumph in Munich together.

Lampard has landed a top job in just his second season in management, but Ramires believes he was always ready to become a manager because of his understanding and passion for the game.

"I knew Frank very well. His understanding of positional play is one of the best I have come across and he was always paying attention to movement so it’s easy if you’ve got eyes for such things," Ramires told Mirror Sports.

"He had passion for the game and he had love and the energy was there and when there is that in the eyes it’s easy."

Ramires looks back on the moment in Barcelona when Lampard fed a through ball to him before he exquisitely chipped over Victor Valdes to score at the Nou Camp.

“You just have to look at my goal against Barcelona to tell his awareness I remember that I just ran in the goal direction to wait the pass," he added. "The ball came and the rest is history.

“Sometimes, I have an impression that this goal is more remembered for Chelsea fans than the title. I can’t find words to describe that moment. I felt truly blessed."

Chelsea are currently in fourth spot under Lampard's leadership, with the Premier League set to resume next month following the coronavirus pandemic.

