Raphael Varane: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are the 'complete' team

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane believes Chelsea are the 'complete' team ahead of the Champions League semi final clash on Tuesday night.

The two sides come together at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Spain looking to secure a spot in next month's final in Istanbul.

It was 1998 the last time the two played each other competitively which saw Chelsea come out 1-0 winners.

Thomas Tuchel will be buoyed with confidence after Chelsea's win over West Ham on Saturday. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea face a Real Madrid side who have struggled for goals in recent matches - scoring just three in their last four, with all three coming in one match against Cadiz.

Tuchel has managed to get his side defensively sound and in tune in the attacking department. Chelsea have kept the most clean sheets [29] across Europe's top five leagues this season in all competitions. Quite the turnaround from last season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Varane has hailed the qualities of Chelsea ahead of the European tie.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said: "Chelsea is a very complete team.

"They have players of different qualities. The important thing is that we adapt well to what we are going to face.

'They have the ability to play with the block higher or further back. And they can create danger at any moment. The best thing is to defend together."

Varane is set to play a key role for Real on Tuesday night when they host Chelsea with fellow defender Sergio Ramos ruled out of the clash through injury.

