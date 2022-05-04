Skip to main content

Ratcliffe Can't Formally Progress Chelsea Bid During Boehly Period of Exclusivity

Sir Jim Ratcliffe cannot formally progress his bid for Chelsea during Todd Boehly's group's exclusivity period, it has been revealed.

The Monaco-based British billionaire made an 11th-hour bid to take over from Roman Abramovich but Boehly's consortium was named the preferred bidder on the same day.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Ratcliffe cannot progress his bid until the period of exclusivity for Boehly's group expires.

The report states that Ratcliffe's offer for Chelsea is a  genuine one as he also explored buying the club from Abramovich back in 2019, the same year as Boehly did,  but he can't formally progress his bid until the period of exclusivity expires for Boehly's group.

The American-Swiss consortium entered exclusive talks to buy the club on Friday and have a week to agree on a deal to become the next owners of Chelsea.

If this breaks down, Ratcliffe may be handed the opportunity to become the new Chelsea owner but the British tycoon tried to bypass the process as on Friday he stated: "We put an offer in this morning. We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways."

It appears that the process is out of Ratcliffe's control now as Boehly's group have already completed their Premier League Owners and Directors Test ahead of the takeover.

Therefore the bid is still on track to become successful as t two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the government. in order to complete the process by May 31st.

