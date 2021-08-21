August 21, 2021
Raul Jimenez Makes Petr Cech Admission Following Return to Wolverhampton Wanderers After Head Injury

The Mexican praised he former Chelsea goalkeeper.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has revealed that Petr Cech contacted him after his head injury.

Cech suffered a similar injury doing his time at Chelsea and had to wear a helmet for the rest of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Jimenez revealed that the Chelsea legend contacted him after the incident.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez revealed #Chelsea's Petr Cech contacted him after his head injury: "I had been in contact with Petr Cech. He text me (to ask) what I need, what I wanted, he was there.

"He went to the hotel with the doctor to bring one of his helmets to see if we could do something similar."

Cech suffered a head injury in a match against Reading in 2006, when he collided with Stephen Hunt  in the Premier League match. Hunt's right knee hit Cech's skull, leaving him out of action for several months before returning with a helmet.

Jimenez fracutred his skull in November 2020, colliding with former Blue David Luiz, who was playing for Arsenal at the time.

Former goalkeeper and current Chelsea chief Cech showed his class, showing up to the hotel to try and help Jimenez during his recovery.

Jimenez returned to action for Wolves at the beginning of the season, in a 1-0 defeat against Leicester.

