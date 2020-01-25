Reaction: Chelsea fans react to the Blues' starting XI against Hull City

Frank Lampard has come underfire for his team selection which will start against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Making eight changes from Tuesday night sees Willy Caballero come in between the sticks for the Blues.

Whilst Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori slotted back into the Chelsea defence at the KCOM Stadium.

Ross Barkley continued his FA Cup run in the side, as he is joined alongside Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic in the midfield.

Pedro was given another rare outing, with Michy Batshuayi leading the line in Tammy Abraham's absence.

Youngsters Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen and Tariq Lamptey were named amongst the substitutes.

Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on Saturday:

