Reaction: Chelsea fans react to transfer ban being lifted

Chelsea supporters have responded on social media after it was confirmed that the Blues' transfer ban had been halved.

They were initially handed a two-window ban for breaches on the signing of minors, however the Court of Arbitration has halved the two-window ban down to one, which means Chelsea are able to start acquiring players once again.

Having already served a window in the summer without spending, Frank Lampard will be able to turn his attentions to the January transfer market, whilst being able to make a move for his chosen targets.

In a statement, CAS admitted they had only found Chelsea guilty of only a third of the offences which FIFA had initially sanctioned them for: "The Sole Arbitrator found that CFC did violate Articles 19.1 (related to the international transfer of minors) and 19.3 (related to the first registration of minors) of the RSTP, but for a significantly smaller number of players (about 1/3 of the violations found by FIFA). In addition, the violations of other RSTP rules were found to be less serious than those attributed to Chelsea FC by FIFA.

"Accordingly, the Sole Arbitrator reduced the sanction to one single transfer ban (which Chelsea FC already served during the 2019 summer registration period), and halved the monetary sanction. In view of the upcoming transfer window, the Sole Arbitrator issued his decision without the grounds. The reasoned award is being prepared and is expected to be notified to the parties in early 2020."

Chelsea fans were in buoyant mood on social media once the news broke on Friday morning.

