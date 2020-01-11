Absolute Chelsea
Reaction: 'Burnley victory felt good', says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had no complaints after he saw his side keep a clean sheet in a three nil victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi sent Chelsea on their way and made it an easy afternoon in west London against a struggling Burnley side. 

Frank Lampard switched it up and drafted in Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen into the starting eleven, and both made a difference to the side. 

He was pleased with the result, and revealed that he has no complaints of his side after the victory.

"It was just what was needed in terms of performance and result," Lampard said post-match.

"The one thing that was obvious to everyone is that we could have scored more goals but at least we did score, and we scored in the first half. A big factor in the recent losses at home was that we had a relative amount of control and didn’t score, everyone got a bit nervous and we conceded.

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides injury update on N'Golo Kante.

"Today was different in how it looked because we started positively from minute one, we were so fast in our passing and running off the ball, and the control of the game felt good. We got our goal and it is a big win for us and one we must replicate and realise why. We had a good long week of work on the training ground that helped get that result and performance.

"I am not getting carried away but it feels nice to smile during a game and enjoy what you are watching – positive football with great movement off the ball and getting combinations down the sides and crossing balls a lot. And looking like we are going to score a lot of goals. That is what excites the fans, and I have felt for the fans in recent home games because I understand it is not that exciting when the level and the speed of the game comes down. Today we changed all that."

The Chelsea boss will now be looking to gather momentum with another result against Newcastle United, who are the Blues' next opponents in the Premier League.

Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

'VAR is a passion killer' - Frank Lampard remains undecided on technology

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has responded to anti-VAR chants which were sung by home supporters in the 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: 'Reece James is a big weapon' for Chelsea

Reece James has received plaudits from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following his display against Burnley.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante: Frank Lampard offers injury update on Chelsea midfielder

Frank Lampard provided an update on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante after he was absent in the three nil home win against Burnley.

Matt Debono

No substitutions: Frank Lampard breaks 366-game record in Chelsea's win against Burnley

Frank Lampard ended an unusual record after 366 games as Chelsea cruised past Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

HIGHLIGHTS: Callum Hudson-Odoi bags first Premier League goal as Chelsea see off Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's goals were enough for Chelsea to claim all three points against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard eyes West Ham defender Issa Diop as top January defensive target

Chelsea are eyeing up a £40 million move for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop this month, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea entertain Sean Dyche's Burnley side on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed away tie to Hull City in FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea have been handed a tie against Hull City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

FA Cup 4th Round draw details: Chelsea's number is revealed

Chelsea secured their spot in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono