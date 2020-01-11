Reaction: 'Burnley victory felt good', says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had no complaints after he saw his side keep a clean sheet in a three nil victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi sent Chelsea on their way and made it an easy afternoon in west London against a struggling Burnley side.

Frank Lampard switched it up and drafted in Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen into the starting eleven, and both made a difference to the side.

He was pleased with the result, and revealed that he has no complaints of his side after the victory.

"It was just what was needed in terms of performance and result," Lampard said post-match.

"The one thing that was obvious to everyone is that we could have scored more goals but at least we did score, and we scored in the first half. A big factor in the recent losses at home was that we had a relative amount of control and didn’t score, everyone got a bit nervous and we conceded.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides injury update on N'Golo Kante.

----------

"Today was different in how it looked because we started positively from minute one, we were so fast in our passing and running off the ball, and the control of the game felt good. We got our goal and it is a big win for us and one we must replicate and realise why. We had a good long week of work on the training ground that helped get that result and performance.

"I am not getting carried away but it feels nice to smile during a game and enjoy what you are watching – positive football with great movement off the ball and getting combinations down the sides and crossing balls a lot. And looking like we are going to score a lot of goals. That is what excites the fans, and I have felt for the fans in recent home games because I understand it is not that exciting when the level and the speed of the game comes down. Today we changed all that."

The Chelsea boss will now be looking to gather momentum with another result against Newcastle United, who are the Blues' next opponents in the Premier League.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube