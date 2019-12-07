Absolute Chelsea
Reaction: Frank Lampard slams Chelsea's 'farcical' defending after defeat to Everton

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has slammed the defending of his side after multiple errors handed Everton all three points in the Premier League at Goodison Park. 

Goals early on in either half from Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin, and a sucker-puncher from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to secure his brace towards the end wrapped up a victory for Duncan Ferguson's Everton side. 

DCL
Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged his first brace for Everton after netting twice against Chelsea.Getty Images

On a week where Marco Silva was axed by the Toffees, Chelsea new the hosts would be up for it, but they continued to make the same errors, over and over again. 

Physically out-fought for the majority of the game cost Frank Lampard's side greatly, and they were made to pay for it. 

Speaking after the game, Frank Lampard was not happy with Chelsea's 'farcical' defending.

Put to the Chelsea head coach, whether the third goal was farcical, Lampard responded:"Yeah, good word. That's exactly what it was. You can't win football matches when you make mistakes like that.

----------

TRANSFERS: Chelsea will be delighted after they had their transfer embargo reduced, which enables Frank Lampard to spend in the January transfer market.

----------

"The players have to learn. We are in fourth position, a lot of us may have been happy with that at the start of the season, but we have to want more. Today's performance is a good example of how far we still have to go. "

Chelsea have an important week now coming up with LOSC Lille to come in the Champions League, with it being a must-win game in order to guarantee progression into the knockout stages of the Champions League. 

----------

