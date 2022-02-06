'Ready to Bring Another Trophy Back' - Petr Cech Eyes Up Club World Cup Glory for Chelsea

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech has his eyes on a succesful Club World Cup competition coming up this week in Abu Dhabi.

The competition is the only trophy that the Blues have not won since the former goalkeeper arrived at the club back in 2004.

In a column written on the official Chelsea website, Petr Cech revealed his desire for the west London side to bring home the Club World Cup.

"This week we have one more game, against Plymouth at home in the FA Cup, before we head to the FIFA Club World Cup.

"That will be an important part of the season because, as a club, we have only had one chance to represent Europe in that competition in 2012 and didn’t win.

"It’s a trophy which avoided us so hopefully this time we can have a good game in the FA Cup and go over to Abu Dhabi ready to have a successful tournament and bring another trophy back for the cabinet at Stamford Bridge.

"It's the only trophy left that Chelsea haven't won since I arrived in 2004, so hopefully we can complete the set."

Chelsea went on to win their fourth round FA Cup tie at home on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The team flew out later that day to Abu Dhabi as they turn their attention to trying their luck at winning their third trophy under Thomas Tuchel since his arrival at the club.

