Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Ready to Start My Season' - Christian Pulisic Sends Message to Chelsea Rivals After Leicester Victory

Author:

Christian Pulisic has sent a message to Chelsea's rivals, declaring that he is ready to start his season after coming off the bench to score against Leicester City on Saturday.

The USMNT captain has struggled with injury at the start of the season, finally recovering as he returns to fitness for the Blues.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app as transcribed by the Chelsea Chronicle, Pulisic has declared that he is ready for action.

imago1008117198h

He said: "Absolutely, yeah, it’s good to be back playing with the team after quite a long time out. 

"I’m happy I could come in and make an impact today. I’m ready to start my season."

Pulisic scored from the bench, linking up well with fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech to make it 3-0 to the Blues.

Read More

imago1008117502h

The American will be looking to push forward and work his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, however it will not be easy.

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are both returning from injury to provide further competition for the forward roles, where Pulisic played as a central attacker in the closing minutes against Leicester City.

Chelsea face Juventus on Tuesday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday, with Pulisic hoping to have earned him a start with a goalscoring cameo on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008117572h
News

'Ready to Start My Season' - Christian Pulisic Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Following Inj

36 seconds ago
imago1008120224h
News

'He’s Outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel Applauds N'Golo Kante's Goal Against Leicester

30 minutes ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante After Leicester Goal

1 hour ago
imago1008118828h
News

'They Protect Each Other' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Defenders After Win Against Leicester

1 hour ago
imago1008118828h
News

'He's Been Outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Antonio Rudiger

2 hours ago
imago1008120226h
News

Chelsea Must Prove Consistency in Title Race Declares Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1008115428h
News

'Everyone Has the Same Issue' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on International Break Affecting Chelsea's Form

3 hours ago
imago1008115474h
News

'We Attack Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Responds to Chelsea Defensive Claims

3 hours ago