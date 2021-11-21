'Ready to Start My Season' - Christian Pulisic Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Following Inj

Christian Pulisic has sent a message to Chelsea's rivals, declaring that he is ready to start his season after coming off the bench to score against Leicester City on Saturday.

The USMNT captain has struggled with injury at the start of the season, finally recovering as he returns to fitness for the Blues.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app as transcribed by the Chelsea Chronicle, Pulisic has declared that he is ready for action.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "Absolutely, yeah, it’s good to be back playing with the team after quite a long time out.

"I’m happy I could come in and make an impact today. I’m ready to start my season."

Pulisic scored from the bench, linking up well with fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech to make it 3-0 to the Blues.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The American will be looking to push forward and work his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, however it will not be easy.

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are both returning from injury to provide further competition for the forward roles, where Pulisic played as a central attacker in the closing minutes against Leicester City.

Chelsea face Juventus on Tuesday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday, with Pulisic hoping to have earned him a start with a goalscoring cameo on Saturday.

