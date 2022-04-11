Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Gives Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has delivered his verdict on Chelsea as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Tuesday night.

The Italian boss' side are 3-1 up on aggregate against the Blues, with their striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the first leg last week. 

Chelsea will now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in the hopes of completing a comeback against the La Liga giants and progressing to the semi-finals of the competition.

imago1011109986h

Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the tie and gave his verdict on the Blues, the side he won the domestic double with back in 2010 as manager.

"Everyone knows it will be a very difficult game tomorrow. It doesn't matter what happened in the first leg. We know we might suffer. We have to fight and win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We would like to play the same game of the last week but we know Chelsea will change something. We will have to play in a different way. The luck I have is that this squad knows these types of games and what can happen. We will not leave relaxed. Chelsea deserve all our respect.

"Chelsea arrive here to try to win and pass to the semifinals. It's what the big teams do."

imago1011110226h

His counterpart Thomas Tuchel also shared his thoughts on whether or not his side have a chance of knocking their opponents out of the competition, as he said: "Not the biggest chance. We never manage our input, effort, belief by the chance. 

"We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely we make it. It's worth trying. We will try."

 Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011111986h
News

'Big Experience to Learn From' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Need to 'Over-Perform' to Knock Real Madrid Out of the Champions League

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

'We Faced a Huge Disadvantage' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Real Madrid Have Upper Hand Due to Five Substitutes Rule

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

'Very Difficult Game Tomorrow' - Casemiro Doesn't Trust Thomas Tuchel's Words Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011175855h
News

Mateo Kovacic Believes Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Meeting Was Necessary Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011111984h
News

'Not Always Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Chelsea Physicality Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011241937h
News

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on National Teammate Luka Modric Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0010157560h
News

'Football is Always Surprising' - Mateo Kovacic Calls for Chelsea to Take Inspiration From Napoli Comeback Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011130429h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Set for Chelsea Return Against Real Madrid Following Covid-19 Absence vs Southampton

By Nick Emms4 hours ago