Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has delivered his verdict on Chelsea as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Tuesday night.

The Italian boss' side are 3-1 up on aggregate against the Blues, with their striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the first leg last week.

Chelsea will now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in the hopes of completing a comeback against the La Liga giants and progressing to the semi-finals of the competition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the tie and gave his verdict on the Blues, the side he won the domestic double with back in 2010 as manager.

"Everyone knows it will be a very difficult game tomorrow. It doesn't matter what happened in the first leg. We know we might suffer. We have to fight and win.

"We would like to play the same game of the last week but we know Chelsea will change something. We will have to play in a different way. The luck I have is that this squad knows these types of games and what can happen. We will not leave relaxed. Chelsea deserve all our respect.

"Chelsea arrive here to try to win and pass to the semifinals. It's what the big teams do."

IMAGO / Sportimage

His counterpart Thomas Tuchel also shared his thoughts on whether or not his side have a chance of knocking their opponents out of the competition, as he said: "Not the biggest chance. We never manage our input, effort, belief by the chance.

"We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely we make it. It's worth trying. We will try."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

