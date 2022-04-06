Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals Chelsea remain in his heart after their win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Madrid beat the Blues 3-1 in west London, with a Karim Benzema hat-trick giving them the advantage going into the second leg next week.

Chelsea will now need to score three with no reply when they go to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night if they want to progress to the semi-finals.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti revealed that the west London side remain in his heart despite leaving in 2011.

"Chelsea will forever be in my heart."

The Italian boss was in charge of Chelsea during their double winning campaign in the 09/10 season.

His counterpart Thomas Tuchel revealed his thoughts on the game as he said: "It's a heavy loss. It was one of the worst first half's that I've seen at Stamford Bridge. You cannot play like this. Far, far, far from our standards.

IMAGO / PA Images

"How, when, where we pass, attacking game, intensity in challenges, desire, close spaces. No. First half was so far from any standards we set.

"If you have this goal (Kai Havertz's), you get the energy back. Second half, 16 shots to 1. But if you kill the game yourself, it's harder and harder. We had chances to make it 3-2, which could be crucial, but not today."

Benzema scored twice in the first half before Kai Havertz got one back for Chelsea, only for the former to score again in the opening moments of the second half.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube