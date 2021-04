Real Madrid confirm 22-man squad to face Chelsea in Champions League semi-finals

The 22-man Real Madrid squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night has been confirmed.

Zinedine Zidane's men host Chelsea at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano and his squad has been confirmed.

Former Blue Eden Hazard features, but Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez, Ferland Mendy and Federico Verde miss out.

Confirmed 22-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lubin, Altube

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Miguel

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas, Blanco

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Rodrygo

