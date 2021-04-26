Real Madrid dressing room 'worried' ahead of Chelsea clash

Why the Real Madrid dressing room is worried ahead of Champions League clash against Chelsea

Real Madrid are worried about the refereeing decisions ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea.

The Spanish side have come under heavy scrutiny after being the 'ringleaders' for the European Super League, which came crashing down just after 48 hours after it's announcement, with Chelsea one of the first to pull out.

Real have stayed in but have faced warnings from UEFA that sanctions will be handed out, and harsher ones will be given to clubs still backing the breakaway competition.

And it has reportedly spread fear in the Real dressing room ahead of their semi-final tie against Chelsea.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Sanchez, via MadridXtra, the Real dressing room is a bit worried about the refereeing in the game against Chelsea.

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will take charge of the meeting at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What Zinedine Zidane and Thomas Tuchel said on the claims

Zidane: "I don’t believe that. The referee will do his job, as always, and we just think about playing football, nothing else.

“We cannot start thinking that we will be negatively affected by all that is going on, all we cannot control."

Tuchel: "I trust 100 per cent in the referee and in UEFA and in the competition. I trust 100 per cent that any referee UEFA sends on this level.

"We need the best referees, because it's very, very difficult. And I trust 100 per cent that the referee will try to whistle the best match possible.

"I do not imagine that there is any advantage or disadvantage because of a sports political discussion. I don't even want to think about it, because it does not exist in my eyes."

