Real Madrid prepared to offload Eden Hazard for €50M in the summer

Real Madrid are willing to sell Eden Hazard at the end of the season, just two years on from his high-profile switch from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu has been ravaged by injury, with there being massive doubts over his fitness and longevity within the club.

As per a report by ABC Spain via Madrid Xtra, the Spanish giants are prepared to let go of the Belgian this summer for an estimated fee of €50 million [£43.4 million].

The report further states that the 13-time Champions League winners are 'fed up' of the lack of professionalism Hazard has shown since arriving to the club.

Hazard's reaction to his side crashing out of the Champions League to his former side Chelsea on Wednesday caused uproar among the Spanish media, with cameras spotting the forward embracing his ex-teammates after the full-time whistle blew.

The two-time Premier League winner took to Instagram on Thursday, issuing an apology to the Madrid fanbase for his reaction following the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the second-leg of the semi-final.

Since completing a dream move to Madrid in 2019, Hazard has bagged four goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Galacticos, who signed the winger for a club-record fee of £130 million after years of speculation.

Hazard was linked with a return to west London in February, with there being reports confirming that the La Liga leaders believed that their star man may have been struggling with mental-health issues after being haunted by a storm of injuries.

After a disappointing two-year spell in Spain, it has become very likely owing to Hazard's struggles on and off the pitch that Madrid could well and truly get rid of the Belgian this summer.

