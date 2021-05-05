Real Madrid team news to face Chelsea: Hazard set to start, Ramos expected to return

Eden Hazard is expected to start for Real Madrid on his return to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Real head to west London on the back foot in the tie after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid last Tuesday.

Chelsea have the vital away goal and Zinedine Zidane's side will need to score at least once to have any chance of progressing through to the final later this month against Manchester City.

And Hazard is expected to start for the visitors, as per the Telegraph, with Spanish sources also stating Zidane wants the Belgian to start against his former side.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

"It is a great time for it, a great time for him and I think he is prepared,” Zidane said on Hazard. “That is very good for us.

"We are going to need Eden, we know what a good player he is and he is definitely going to be helping the team.

"Eden is here, he is ready and prepared. Tomorrow (Wednesday) he will bring his game and show what he wants out of it."

Sergio Ramos is also expected to return after Zidane confirmed he was in the squad because he is available for selection.

"I'm not taking a risk. He is here with us so that means he is ready to play. That's it."

Real will be without defensive duo Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal for the second leg clash. But Ferland Mendy will be available after missing the first leg.

