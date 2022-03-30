Skip to main content
Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti Tests Positive for Covid-19 & Could Miss Chelsea Reunion in Champions League

Former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti faces a race against time to be in the dugout for Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge when his side face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

This comes just a week before Chelsea face the Spanish side as they defend their European crown.

The Daily Mail report that Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19 and his return to Chelsea with Real Madrid is in doubt.

imago1001199704h

The Italian will have to return a negative Covid-19 test in order to be in the dugout for the match, giving him just seven days to do so.

Davide Ancelotti, son of the former Chelsea boss, will take charge of their La Liga tie against Celta Vigo on Saturday and could be trusted to lead the team in London if his father cannot recover in time.

If unavailable, it will be the third time Chelsea face a side without their manager due to Covid this season with Steven Gerrard absent for Aston Villa against the Blues, whilst Jurgen Klopp's assistant took charge of Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge.

imago0049607321h

Madrid will be hoping to have their head coach back for the clash, with midfielder Toni Kroos labelling the tie as one of the most difficult in the tournament.

When asked about the prospect of facing Chelsea after last season's semi-final defeat to Thomas Tuchel's men, Kroos said: “They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult.

“There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

“We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

“Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them.”

imago1010523325h (1)
