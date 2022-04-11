Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Real Madrid's Casemiro Doesn't Trust 'Tuchel's Words' Ahead of Champions League Tie Against Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has admitted he doesn't trust Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's words ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday. 

The La Liga outfit are 3-1 up on aggregate against the Blues going into the second leg of their quarter-final, with a Karim Benzema hat-trick giving them the advantage as they look to reach the semi-finals. 

Chelsea will have to overcome their two goal deficit if they are to continue the defence of their European crown.

imago1011130342h

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via Madrid Xtra, Casemiro revealed what he had to say in regards to Tuchel's recent words.

"It will be a very difficult game tomorrow. We don't trust them, especially after Tuchel's words. We need our fans tomorrow."

After the first leg the German boss made a damning statement on his side's chances of progressing to the final four when asked if the tie is still alive, as he said: "No.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. There is my focus. Today, is this alive? No. With this performance. 

imago1011111984h

"First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive.

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen? So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest. 

"We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

Chelsea showed signs of improvement after the match at Stamford Bridge as they went on to beat Southampton 6-0 in the Premier League three days later.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011175855h
News

Mateo Kovacic Believes Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Meeting Was Necessary Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011111984h
News

'Not Always Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Chelsea Physicality Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011241937h
News

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on National Teammate Luka Modric Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0010157560h
News

'Football is Always Surprising' - Mateo Kovacic Calls for Chelsea to Take Inspiration From Napoli Comeback Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011130429h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Set for Chelsea Return Against Real Madrid Following Covid-19 Absence vs Southampton

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011175855h
News

Confirmed 22-Man Travelling Chelsea Squad for Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011110779h
News

Full Real Madrid Team News & Predicted XI Ahead of Chelsea Clash in Champions League

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011116010h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel Aims to Name Comeback Winning Side

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago