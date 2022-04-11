Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has admitted he doesn't trust Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's words ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The La Liga outfit are 3-1 up on aggregate against the Blues going into the second leg of their quarter-final, with a Karim Benzema hat-trick giving them the advantage as they look to reach the semi-finals.

Chelsea will have to overcome their two goal deficit if they are to continue the defence of their European crown.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via Madrid Xtra, Casemiro revealed what he had to say in regards to Tuchel's recent words.

"It will be a very difficult game tomorrow. We don't trust them, especially after Tuchel's words. We need our fans tomorrow."

After the first leg the German boss made a damning statement on his side's chances of progressing to the final four when asked if the tie is still alive, as he said: "No.

"If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. There is my focus. Today, is this alive? No. With this performance.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive.

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen? So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest.

"We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

Chelsea showed signs of improvement after the match at Stamford Bridge as they went on to beat Southampton 6-0 in the Premier League three days later.

