Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has stated that nobody wanted to draw Chelsea in the quarter finals of the Champions League, with a 'difficult' tie coming up in the competition.

The Blues will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi finals if they beat Real Madrid in the next stage.

Speaking on his brother's podcast, as relayed by Europa Press, Kroos discussed the difficulty of facing Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea faced Real Madrid last season in the Champions League semi-final, overcoming the Spaniards 3-1 on aggregate to progress to the final, which Thomas Tuchel's side won to be crowned champions.

When asked about the prospect of facing Chelsea again, Kroos said: “They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult.

“There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

“We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

“Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea were unaware as to whether their fans would be in attendance for either leg after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

This resulted in Chelsea being restricted, including being unable to sell further tickets.

However, it has now been revealed that tickets to the quarter final clash will be available for sale to Chelsea members for both legs.

The Blues will be hoping to progress to the semi finals after lifting the trophy last season and the Champions League remains one of two trophies still up for grabs by the end of the season.

