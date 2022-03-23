Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: Nobody Wanted to Draw Chelsea in Champions League Quarter Finals

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has stated that nobody wanted to draw Chelsea in the quarter finals of the Champions League, with a 'difficult' tie coming up in the competition.

The Blues will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi finals if they beat Real Madrid in the next stage.

Speaking on his brother's podcast, as relayed by Europa Press, Kroos discussed the difficulty of facing Chelsea.

imago1002374613h

Chelsea faced Real Madrid last season in the Champions League semi-final, overcoming the Spaniards 3-1 on aggregate to progress to the final, which Thomas Tuchel's side won to be crowned champions.

When asked about the prospect of facing Chelsea again, Kroos said: “They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult.

“There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

“Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them.”

imago1010801073h

Chelsea were unaware as to whether their fans would be in attendance for either leg after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

This resulted in Chelsea being restricted, including being unable to sell further tickets.

However, it has now been revealed that tickets to the quarter final clash will be available for sale to Chelsea members for both legs.

The Blues will be hoping to progress to the semi finals after lifting the trophy last season and the Champions League remains one of two trophies still up for grabs by the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010595483h
News

'Playing in Serie A is a Dream' - Jorginho's Agent Reveals Player's Desire to Play in Italy

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010577584h (1)
News

'Proud to Have Them' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Trio Yet to Reach Top Level Despite Impressive Performances

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010744481h
News

'He is Decisive' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Christian Pulisic for Chelsea Form

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010658732h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future During Spain International Break Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0048803022h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Trio Kai Havertz, Mason Mount & Christian Pulisic

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Chelsea Allowed to Sell Champions League, FA Cup & Away Tickets as UK Government Update Licence

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010795397h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Prefers Chelsea Move Over Manchester United Despite Club Sale

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Raine Group Focused on Selecting Group of Respected International Charities To Donate Chelsea Sale Funds To

By Nick Emms3 hours ago