'Really disappointed' - What the Chelsea board thought of 3-1 defeat to Man City

The Chelsea board have reportedly reacted to Frank Lampard's men losing 3-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Lampard's men were clinically punished by Man City in the first-half on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge as Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and former Blue Kevin De Bruyne washed the Blues away inside 45 minutes.

Pressure is mounting on Lampard, who has now only recorded one win in his last seven games, a concerning run of form during a busy period.

Lampard also has the worst points-per-game out of all of the Chelsea managers since Roman Abramovich took over.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the board reacted to the defeat and were 'really disappointed' by the performance after 'always backing' Lampard in recent weeks.

It has been reported that Lampard's job is under 'serious threat' and alternative plans are being explored and considered.

Lampard wasn't too phased on his position as Blues boss post-match.

"I am not concerned on that. I just spoke to the team after the game about how I expected periods of difficulty. I know it doesn't come easy.

"A month ago, people were discussing when was I going to get a new contract. Pressure remains constant. My job is to keep working and pick up the players.

"I had tough periods last year. Maybe I had some mitigating circumstances so people didn't view them the same but I had a really good run in November and we lost three home games in December that we controlled.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube