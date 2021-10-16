    • October 16, 2021
    Reavealed: Thiago Silva is in Quarantine After Returning to Chelsea From Brazil Duty

    Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has taken to social media to show that he is in quarantine following a return from international duty with Brazil.

    The 37-year-old was allowed to travel to participate in Brazil's fixtures but this has left him out of contention for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

    The defender has taken to Instagram to reveal that he is in quarantine, back in London.

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about his emotions regarding Silva's unavailability in his pre-match press conference and he admitted that he is not happy.

    What did Tuchel say?

    The Chelsea boss said: Of course I am not happy, I knew it before when he will come back. We knew before when he would travel, so nothing new. 

    "I got used to a lot of stuff in national breaks. This is how it is nowadays.

    "Are we happy about it, all the coaches, with the amount of games our players play with their countries? We are not. Do they ask us? They do not. Also, does it change anything? Also not. I do not get in a bad mood because of this, I knew it before."

    It is unclear as to how long Silva will be in self-isolation for but Tuchel will be hoping to have his star defender back as soon as possible as Antonio Rudiger is facing a spell on the sidelines.

