Record Breakers: Chelsea Make History With 3-0 Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea have made club history with their 3-0 win over Tottenham in north London.

The Blues travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's side and came out victorious.

Thanks to a half-time change-up from manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea were able to put three goals past their rivals with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger all getting on the scoresheet.

For the first time in the club's history, Chelsea have managed to win six consecutive Premier League London derbies away from home, an impressive record from such a dangerous side.

With Chelsea pipped as one of the favourites to win the league this year, their victory over Spurs took them to the top of the table on 13 points, and struck fear into their other London rivals.

Spurs now sit seventh in the league on nine points.

After getting off to a good start to the season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, they have since dropped points against Crystal Palace and now Chelsea.

Despite coming out strong in the first half and putting Chelsea on the back foot, the north London side crumbled under Chelsea's pressure in the second and were picked apart by Tuchel's squad.

Thiago Silva was named man of the match with a solid defensive display in the first half before breaking the deadlock after rifling in Marcos Alonso's header early in the second.

Chelsea's next league game will be against current champions Manchester City, while Tottenham appear in the second of two back-to-back London derbies, taking on Arsenal.

