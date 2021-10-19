    • October 19, 2021
    Reece James Admits Chelsea 'Haven't Been on Highest Level' Ahead of Malmo Match

    Chelsea defender Reece James has admitted that his side have not been on their highest level in recent weeks.

    The Blues beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday but were lucky to escape with three points after a poor performance.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Malmo, James has made an honest admission regarding the Blues' form.

    When asked about the poor performances this season, James said: "It is still early on in the season, we won't be at our top level yet. The last few performances haven't been the highest level for us.

    "Once we start winning, finding form and picking up momentum our performances will get better."

    Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to add to their wins against Southampton and Brentford with a victory in the Champions League against Malmo.

    Last time out in the competition, Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus in Turin. It was a poor performance from the Blues, who failed to register a shot on target and despite dominating possession the Blues could not find the back of the net.

    Romelu Lukaku has struggled infront of goal of late and Chelsea will be looking to get their striker back in with the goals as they face Malmo on Wednesday.

