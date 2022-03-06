Reece James has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, stating that the scoreline 'doesn't reflect the game'.

The Blues struggled in the first-half before James put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead before a Kai Havertz brace and Christian Pulisic strike saw Chelsea score four.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, James admitted that the scoreline flattered the Blues.

IMAGO / News Images

"It was a very enjoyable win, coming away from home and winning 4-0, but the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game," James said honestly.



"That was a very tough first half. Burnley set up very well and made it difficult to play. Sometimes in games like this you need the one goal to break the deadlock and then everyone settles, and today we got that.

"It obviously helps the team when it was 0-0 minutes ago and then you are 3-0 up, it gives everyone a bit of freedom."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The wing-back showed his class in his first Premier League start since picking up an injury against Brighton and Hove Albion back in December.

James' quick feet saw him dance past the Burnley defence before striking low to put the Blues ahead.

Minutes later, the defender caused more trouble down the right side and his low driven cross found Havertz, who converted to add his second of the match.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that James can stay fit and injury free as Chelsea compete in the Champions League and FA Cup towards the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube