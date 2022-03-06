Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Reece James Admits Chelsea's 4-0 Scoreline vs Burnley 'Doesn't Reflect the Game'

Reece James has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, stating that the scoreline 'doesn't reflect the game'.

The Blues struggled in the first-half before James put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead before a Kai Havertz brace and Christian Pulisic strike saw Chelsea score four.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, James admitted that the scoreline flattered the Blues.

imago1010361540h

"It was a very enjoyable win, coming away from home and winning 4-0, but the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game," James said honestly. 

"That was a very tough first half. Burnley set up very well and made it difficult to play. Sometimes in games like this you need the one goal to break the deadlock and then everyone settles, and today we got that.

Read More

"It obviously helps the team when it was 0-0 minutes ago and then you are 3-0 up, it gives everyone a bit of freedom."

imago1010364618h

The wing-back showed his class in his first Premier League start since picking up an injury against Brighton and Hove Albion back in December.

James' quick feet saw him dance past the Burnley defence before striking low to put the Blues ahead.

Minutes later, the defender caused more trouble down the right side and his low driven cross found Havertz, who converted to add his second of the match.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that James can stay fit and injury free as Chelsea compete in the Champions League and FA Cup towards the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115199h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Ben Chilwell & Reece James Injuries Changed Chelsea's Season

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1010375525h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Players Showed They Deserve to Play for Chelsea After Burnley Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1007843651h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Need to Take Advantage of Golden Chance to Build Winning Run in Premier League Following Burnley Victory

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010175273h (2)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why End of Roman Abramovich's Reign Doesn't Mean End of Chelsea's Success

By Chadley Nagel4 hours ago
imago1002712140h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Attempted to Sign Lionel Messi for Chelsea Under Jose Mourinho

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delighted for Reece James Return Despite Having Won Titles in His Absence

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Report: Owners of MLB's Chicago Cubs Considering Offer for Chelsea

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1009370618h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago