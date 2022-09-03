Reece James Agrees New Deal With Chelsea

The transfer window has finally closed and what a deadline day to remember it was, with three new recruits heading to West London, but Chelsea still have some loose ends they want to tie up before we head into the busiest part of the season.

Reece James has been with the Blues since 2006, only leaving once for a season-long loan away at Wigan in 2018/19, which was his final year not playing in the Blues' senior team.

His current contract signed in 2019 runs until 2025 but, after such formative and impressive years from the young right-back, the club are more than ready to reward him.

James on the ball at Elland Road. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by The Athletic, journalist Simon Johnson has detailed the new long-term contract, which will see James commit his future to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Talks with the club's new owners Todd Boehly and co have been progressing a rapid rate this week, and it is understood that the pay rise will make him one of the best paid players at the club and the highest-paid defender in Chelsea's history.

The article also revealed that negotiations have too begun with England midfielder Mason Mount, but the current focus is on James signing his new deal within the next few days.

James celebrating his goal versus Tottenham. IMAGO / Action Plus

Supporters can only hope that all of their summer recruits and these new and improved contracts will give their team a much needed boost.

