'Fullback Gang on the Mend' - Reece James and Ben Chilwell Provide Chelsea Fans With Fitness Updates

Chelsea defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell have provided fans with fitness updates as they both look to recover from their respective injuries.

The Blues stars have been absent from first team action for some weeks now, with Chilwell recovering from an ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November.

James himself has been sidelined for Chelsea, with the 22-year-old suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton and Hove Albion towards the end of December.

In an Instagram post from James, via Simon Phillips on Twitter, the Chelsea duo were pictured smiling in the gym at their Cobham training ground, with the caption reading 'Fullback gang on the mend.'

When both wing-backs were fit, they were crucial to Chelsea's success throughout the opening weeks of the season, with both players scoring and assisting for the Blues.

However they have not been the only injuries Thomas Tuchel's side have suffered during the campaign, with their performances slipping as a result.

Chelsea are now third in the Premier League table and 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / News Images

The European Champions will next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the third meeting between the two sides in January.

Chelsea had previously beaten Spurs 3-0 on aggregate in their Carabao Cup semi-final, with such a result seeing them reach the final for the first time since 2019.

An early strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal gave the Blues the advantage for the second leg, with Antonio Rudiger's header in the reverse fixture away from home sending them to Wembley Stadium.

