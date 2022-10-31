Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad

The Chelsea defenders are both set to return from their respective layoffs post-World Cup after they both received knee injuries during Chelsea's Champions League group stage campaign.

Fofana sustained his injury during Chelsea's 3-0 victory over AC Milan at the start of October, while James picked up his in the reverse fixture six days later following a tangle with Theo Hernandez.

James was in top form prior to the injury IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Both players walked off the pitch unaided, giving the club hope that the pair wouldn't be out of action for too long, but further tests showed that they would miss a significant period of time, putting James' World Cup chances in doubt and ending Fofana's good run of form.

Chelsea Football Club released a statement this morning revealing the next steps for the defenders' recovery processes.

"Reece James and Wesley Fofana will continue their rehabilitation programmes this week in Dubai. A member of the Chelsea medical department will accompany them."

Fofana and James still hold hope of recovering in time for next month's World Cup IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues have struggled to replicate form at right wingback following James' injury while Fofana's absence will be a concern to the club's medical staff, with the young Frenchman having suffered a serious knee injury during his time at Leicester.

