Reece James: Chelsea Aiming to Win FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Reece James has stated that his side are aiming to lift the FA Cup after being hurt by consecutive defeats in the final of the competition.

Chelsea face Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday as they prepare to overcome the disappointment of the Carabao Cup final defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men in February.

Speaking to football.london, James discussed the FA Cup final as Chelsea prepare to lift the first domestic title under Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "We've been in the final the last two years and lost them. So that isn't nice, and hopefully this year we can change that. The aim is always to win trophies."

James is likely to feature from the start, though it is unclear as to whether he will play in the back three or as a wing-back.

Christian Pulisic admitted that his Chelsea teammates are competing against each other for their places in the final.

 "It is always intense in this team we have a lot of depth, which is only a good thing. We are going to need everyone in the remaining games, especially in the final at the weekend," he said.

"We are always competing against each other, you always want to play well and perform and give yourself a good chance of starting the next match, not just because of the final."

James is yet to lift the FA Cup despite playing in two finals, looking to make it third time lucky at Wembley on Saturday.

