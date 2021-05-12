Reece James: Chelsea Have to Take Responsibility For Arsenal Loss

Chelsea defender Reece James gave an honest assessment of their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

A defensive error by Jorginho in the 16th minute gifted Arsenal the lead through Emile Smith Rowe which turned out to be the only goal, and decisive moment of the game as the Gunners took all three points in west London.

The defeat, ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday, brings Chelsea back into danger of falling outside the top four. Their final two league matches against Leicester City and Aston Villa were, but have now become extremely important; two games that could decide their season.

It was a standard Chelsea weren't happy with, nor one that would be expected of a side with gaining momentum, and James was honest in his verdict of the derby day defeat.

What Reece James said on the loss

"We lost. We made a mistake which led to their goal and didn't take our chances," reflected James to Sky Sports. "We only have ourselves to blame for the loss. On another day maybe the game goes differently.

"They're a good team and hard to break down. We had chances to score and put the game to bed.

"The games come thick and fast and the players come in and out. Everyone is at different fitness levels. We all put 100% in and we're going to get tired sometimes.

"It doesn't affect us in any way. We're still fighting to win very game. The loss doesn't affect us tonight.

"It's disappointing to lose but we can't take negativity into tomorrow's session."

