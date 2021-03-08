Reece James: Chelsea have to win trophies this season

Reece James has sent a warning to his teammates that Chelsea have to win silverware this season.

The 21-year-old has been used to winning silverware in his academy days at Cobham, and is looking to emulate that success with the first-team at Chelsea.

James and co came close under Frank Lampard last season but fell at the final hurdle in the FA Cup as they lost to London rivals Arsenal in the final at Wembley back in August.

Chelsea have every chance of winning a trophy this season with the Blues still in a good position in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

The Premier League appears to be too far off with a top four battle the main concern for the Blues with several clubs still in contention for a Champions League spot next season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But James has made a declaration of intent on behalf of the club, insisting success has to be achieved this season.

As per the official Chelsea website, James said: "We have to win trophies this season.

"There are not many games left to play so we need to keep working and keep on pushing game by game because the aim is always to win trophies."

James is confident that the squad will continue to get better under Thomas Tuchel.

He added: "The more we play together, the stronger we will be. Game by game, we will get better and build together."

