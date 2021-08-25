Reece James: Chelsea's Champions League Triumph 'Greatest Day of My Life So Far'

Reece James believes beating Manchester City in the Champions League final to lift the club's second European Cup is the greatest day of his life so far.

The 21-year-old was part of Thomas Tuchel's squad which clinched glory in Porto back in May at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kai Havertz's goal in the 42nd minute as he rounded Ederson to tap into an empty net was enough to seal a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions in Portugal.

Despite making and scoring on his debut for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Champions League victory will be the one for James as he looked back on his Chelsea highlights at the tender age of 21.

What Reece James said

"It was a dream come true to make my debut at Stamford Bridge and to score as well," James told the official Chelsea website. "It was a bit surreal walking out to Stamford Bridge and scoring and getting a couple of assists. I was speechless.

"Every time I went to Stamford Bridge as a kid I always wondered what it was like to walk out with the crowd cheering and that was the day I did it. My family were there, and I don’t think they could have been happier, either.

"But the greatest day of my life so far was the day we won the Champions League. We couldn’t have faced a better team at the time. Manchester City had just come off the back of winning the Premier League.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"It was one of the best games I’ve played because it was against such a good team with such quality players as well. We all know how good Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and the other Manchester City players are.

"There were four or five of us coming through from the Academy at the same time looking to achieve things, so winning the Champions League so young is great. It’s a big bonus.

Sipa USA

"The celebrations afterwards were good, we had friends and family there and we had an event after. It was great for my sister to be there. She has been with me on my journey ever since I was a little boy, and now it’s special having her at the same club. My family are so proud that we are both back here playing for the teams we both dreamt of playing for."

