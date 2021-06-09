Reece James: Chelsea's UCL Glory Greatest Moment Of Career So Far

Not a bad trophy to win as your first as a Chelsea first-team player!

Reece James has admitted Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto is the greatest moment of his career so far.

The 21-year-old was part of the Blues squad who secured the club's second Champions League trophy following a 1-0 win on May 29 in Portugal against Manchester City.

James was a crucial part, as were the rest of the team who played, in winning the European cup, which saw the defender win his first senior trophy at the club.

James is now at the European Championships with England for the summer as a result of an excellent season at Chelsea.

The right-back says the final in Porto meant Chelsea had to dig in but has placed the triumph at the top of his playing achievements so far.

What Reece James said

"It’s the greatest moment of my career so far,” he told talkSPORT.

"Those seven minutes added on were the longest seven minutes of my life.

"We had to dig in together and fight the last stages of the game out."

James has come through the ranks at Chelsea from youth level to first-team and he's completed the dream.

He added: "Growing up, I always wanted to come through at Chelsea and I always thought I had the ability.

"The journey has had a lot of ups and downs and it’s been tough.

"I’m very grateful and thankful I’m here. I couldn’t have done it myself, it’s been a collective effort, I’ve had lots of great teammates and coaches.

"So many people have helped me along the way. It wasn’t easy, like it might’ve looked.

"I didn’t go to Chelsea and just break in straight away. I had to go out on loan, I had many setbacks, and a number of injuries I had to overcome."

