Reece James Claims Chelsea Goal of the Month Award for October

Reece James has been awarded with Chelsea's Goal of the Month award for his strike against Newcastle United.

The defender bagged a brace, opening the scoring with a fantastic strike to break the deadlock.

And his goal has been rewarded with Chelsea's Goal of the Month award.

James did brilliantly to control a deflected Ben Chilwell cross before turning onto his weaker left foot and firing an unstoppable strike past Karl Darlow.

There were plenty of goals to choose from as Chelsea scored no less than 14 in the month, including an impressive 7-goal thriller against Norwich City.

He faced the toughest competition from his wing-back teammate on the opposing side, Chilwell, who has also been in fine goalscoring form last month.

Chilwell scored a fabulous left-footed volley from the edge of the box against Brentford and found the net with another strike against Southampton.

However, James has received the award as he stepped up when Chelsea were without strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to prove his goal scoring abilities for the Blues.

The news comes after Thomas Tuchel was awarded as Manager of the Month, leading his side to four wins out of four, conceding just the one goal in October.

