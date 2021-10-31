Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

Reece James has discussed his recent form and Chelsea's system after bagging a brace in a man of the match performance against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 21-year-old found the opener in the 65th minute after a tough first half before adding his second on the 77th minute.

Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, James opened up on his role in Thomas Tuchel's system

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "It helps that both me and Chilly (Ben Chilwell) are both bombing on all the time, if it's not me then it's him so it's good."

The defender proceeded to admit that it is important for Chelsea to win, even if they are not playing the best football possible.

"Good teams have to win in different ways. In the week we still won but it wasn't our best performance. Winning when you aren't at your highest level is important." he said.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea boss Tuchel continued to praise James and give more of an insight into his role in the system as he said: "Reece is allowed to come inside, that's not a problem. All the spaces we want to attack from, we have all the players in the spaces we want to be dangerous."

The Blues face Burnley next weekend in the Premier League and will be looking to continue their fine form which has seen them top the table.

