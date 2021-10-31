Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

    Author:

    Reece James has discussed his recent form and Chelsea's system after bagging a brace in a man of the match performance against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The 21-year-old found the opener in the 65th minute after a tough first half before adding his second on the 77th minute

    Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, James opened up on his role in Thomas Tuchel's system

    sipa_35836532

    He said: "It helps that both me and Chilly (Ben Chilwell) are both bombing on all the time, if it's not me then it's him so it's good."

    The defender proceeded to admit that it is important for Chelsea to win, even if they are not playing the best football possible.

    Read More

    "Good teams have to win in different ways. In the week we still won but it wasn't our best performance. Winning when you aren't at your highest level is important." he said.

    sipa_35836302

    Chelsea boss Tuchel continued to praise James and give more of an insight into his role in the system as he said: "Reece is allowed to come inside, that's not a problem. All the spaces we want to attack from, we have all the players in the spaces we want to be dangerous."

    The Blues face Burnley next weekend in the Premier League and will be looking to continue their fine form which has seen them top the table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35836302
    News

    Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

    26 seconds ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'I Knew the Keeper Wasn't Stopping it' - Reece James's Confident Response After Bagging Brace

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Reece James' Chelsea Role After Newcastle Brace

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35707734
    News

    Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35836532
    News

    Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35723197
    News

    Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

    11 hours ago