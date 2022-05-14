Reece James Discusses Huge Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Had on Chelsea Career

Chelsea wing-back Reece James discussed the huge impact Cristiano Ronaldo had on him as a young player growing up in the west London side's youth ranks.

Since emerging into the first team, James has become a regular starter at right wing-back and is indispensable as an attacking threat for the Blues.

The 22-year-old has contributed five goals and seven assists in 24 Premier League games so far this season, having also struggled with injuries throughout.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to football.london, James revealed how big an influence Cristiano Ronaldo has been to him and how much he looks up to the Manchester United and Portugal legend.

"The way he conducts himself, he's a role model on and off the pitch. He wants the best for himself and his career, and that's why he's one of the best in the world in his late 30s."

On the subject of 37-year-olds, James went on to discuss how important Thiago Silva is to the Blues.

"Everyone can see what he brings whenever he sets foot on the pitch. He is quality.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He's a good professional and a good person, he wouldn't be playing at 37 years old at the highest level if he wasn't. He's a great person, a great leader, and a great footballer.

"It helps a lot, and his experience helps a lot. He's been around in the game a long time and has played many good games – and probably many bad games as well. And that all helps."

