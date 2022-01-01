Reece James Will Not Need Surgery After Suffering Hamstring Tear

Skip to main content
Reece James Does Not Require Surgery After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Author:

Chelsea defender Reece James will not require surgery after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier in the week. 

The Blues man was substituted off in the first half against the Seagulls and was spotted leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches. 

His absence from the team adds to Chelsea's list of injury woes that has seen their form drop over the past few weeks. 

imago1008820755h

According to Matt Law James will not need to have surgery on the injury he suffered against Brighton, which was revealed to be a torn hamstring.

However he is expected to be out of action for around six to eight weeks, with Nizaar Kinsella also reporting the former time period.

Read More

He will join fellow wing-back Ben Chilwell on the sidelines for the next couple of months, with the latter requiring surgery on his ACL that will see him miss the rest of the season.

Luckily for the Blues the January transfer window has now opened so they will have the chance to bring in a replacement to cover his absence.

imago1008890749h

James' injury is a big blow to Chelsea as the 22-year-old enjoyed a strong start to the season and is one of their most crucial players.

The Blues are currently second in the Premier League table and one spot above Liverpool, who they face on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are now 11 points behind leaders Manchester City after 20 games as they continue their challenge for their sixth Premier League title.

imago1008890455h
